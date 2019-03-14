Day one of the Autumn Winter Lotus-Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) was high on sustainable and eco-friendly fashion

In order to enhance and promote sustainable development, designers Rina Dhaka, Sahil Kocchar, Samant Chauhan and Shalini James showcased their designs as part of the Green Heart Show, at Lotus India Fashion Week 2019. The aim was to reflect their commitment towards breaking the myth about eco-friendly materials, and also educate users about the need for utilising sustainable materials to avoid environmental hazards in the future.

The collection was created using fluid garments provided by Liva, by the Aditya Birla Group.

While Rina Dhaka worked with florals, distortion of line and prints with bold tribal prints, cowl necks, big shoulders, big sleeves and asymmetrical skirts, designer Shalini James’s collection was inspired by Chitrakoot, a forested hill in Madhya Pradesh. The collection featured dark, mysterious forest colours in natural dyes, like jackal brown, peacock blue, berry red, acai green and sultry indigo.

“The mission was to showcase a series of a collection featuring designers championing sustainability and eco-friendly fashion practices. Liva has taken this step of associating with FDCI to support responsible fashion across the value chain,” said Rajeev Gopal, Global Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Cellulose on Liva’s association with FDCI. “With textiles consumptions increasing by the hour and the emergence of fast fashion, the industry at large must realise the need for sustainability to save the future” he further added.

“FDCI is forging ahead to take fashion on a greener path with a generation of new-age eco-warriors. We believe sustainability and conscious consumption is the need of the hour,” says FDCI President Sunil Sethi.