Sussanne Khan looks beautiful in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Pride outfit; see pic

Like many other fashion brands, celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla also launched a Pride collection called ‘Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’ to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on the occasion of Pride Month. And Sussanne Khan recently wore one of these creations.

The 42-year-old looked stunning in a white tunic with the word ‘LOVE’ embroidered in Pride colours on the right side. The ‘Pride Love tunic’ costs Rs 7,950 on the label’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

What made the look more vibrant was a rainbow collar with pseudo balloon sleeves extended till the cuff. The tunic was teamed with loose-fitting pants. The look was completed with kohl-lined eyes and bright pink lip colour.

Also Read | Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage x Fenty launches Pride collection

“Love is the elixir to Life… nothing is more powerful and beautiful than that… I am a die-hard believer,” the interior designer said in a video that was shared by the designer duo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr)

“I think you need to have and feel love to do anything you want to do in life. Love is such a vast term that it can be used and felt in everything you do,” she expressed.