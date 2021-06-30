Sussanne Khan looks beautiful in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Pride outfit; see pic

June 30, 2021 7:00:33 pm
Like many other fashion brands, celebrated designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla also launched a Pride collection called ‘Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’ to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community on the occasion of Pride Month. And Sussanne Khan recently wore one of these creations.
The 42-year-old looked stunning in a white tunic with the word ‘LOVE’ embroidered in Pride colours on the right side. The ‘Pride Love tunic’ costs Rs 7,950 on the label’s website.
What made the look more vibrant was a rainbow collar with pseudo balloon sleeves extended till the cuff. The tunic was teamed with loose-fitting pants. The look was completed with kohl-lined eyes and bright pink lip colour.
“Love is the elixir to Life… nothing is more powerful and beautiful than that… I am a die-hard believer,” the interior designer said in a video that was shared by the designer duo.
“I think you need to have and feel love to do anything you want to do in life. Love is such a vast term that it can be used and felt in everything you do,” she expressed.
