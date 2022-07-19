Sushmita Sen strikes a powerful pose in white kaftan as she enjoys her time in Maldives

July 19, 2022 3:50:12 pm
Amid reports of her dating Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has managed to keep a dignified silence, even as the businessman appears to be acknowledging their supposed relationship on social media.
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
While Sen has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, she has been teasing her followers with cryptic posts. Earlier, she posted a selfie with her daughters Renee and Alisah, in which the Main Hoon Na actor wrote that she is “in a happy place”.
“Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!” her caption read.
View this post on Instagram
In a new post, however, the former pageant winner seemed to subtly mock people who are calling her out for her association with Modi. Aware of the cacophony happening on social media and off it — regarding her relationship status — the actor wrote, “Ah, serenity and the power of noise cancellation! #trulyblessed”
View this post on Instagram
She credited her younger daughter Alisah for clicking the picture. What struck us, however, was the actor’s powerful pose.
Dressed in a white flowy kaftan, she wore her hair in a bun. With one hand resting on a pole, she looked away at the distance from her property in Maldives, which comprised a wooden deck and an infinity pool.
We love how casual and vacation-friendly her outfit is. The kaftan also featured heavy thread-work all over, along with a V-shaped back.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle EastPremium
Latest News
SKM rejects MSP panel: ‘All pro-govt members, Punjab ignored’
Sushmita Sen strikes a powerful pose in white kaftan as she enjoys her time in Maldives
Tamil Nadu taking all precautions against monkeypox: Health minister Ma Subramanian
Railways removes service charges for food, drinks; tags it on to prices of meals
Mumbai: CBI director Subodh Jaiswal seeks dismissal of PIL by former ACP challenging his appointment
Hate speech case: SC says no coercive action against Nupur Sharma, fixes her plea for further hearing on Aug 10
UPSC Ethics Simplified: Indian Police and Ethics
Ahmedabad Crime Branch detains filmmaker Avinash Das from Mumbai
Never wanted Nupur Sharma to visit every court for relief: SC on Prophet remarks row
ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2022 Date and Time announced; check schedule here
Elections don’t frighten me, MPs’ trust will help build united India: V-P nominee
Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded