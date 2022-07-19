Sushmita Sen strikes a powerful pose in white kaftan as she enjoys her time in Maldives

Amid reports of her dating Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has managed to keep a dignified silence, even as the businessman appears to be acknowledging their supposed relationship on social media.

While Sen has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, she has been teasing her followers with cryptic posts. Earlier, she posted a selfie with her daughters Renee and Alisah, in which the Main Hoon Na actor wrote that she is “in a happy place”.

“Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!” her caption read.

In a new post, however, the former pageant winner seemed to subtly mock people who are calling her out for her association with Modi. Aware of the cacophony happening on social media and off it — regarding her relationship status — the actor wrote, “Ah, serenity and the power of noise cancellation! #trulyblessed”

She credited her younger daughter Alisah for clicking the picture. What struck us, however, was the actor’s powerful pose.

Dressed in a white flowy kaftan, she wore her hair in a bun. With one hand resting on a pole, she looked away at the distance from her property in Maldives, which comprised a wooden deck and an infinity pool.

We love how casual and vacation-friendly her outfit is. The kaftan also featured heavy thread-work all over, along with a V-shaped back.

