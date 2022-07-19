scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Sushmita Sen strikes a powerful pose in white kaftan as she enjoys her time in Maldives

We love how casual and vacation-friendly her outfit is!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 19, 2022 3:50:12 pm
Sushmita Sen, Sushmita Sen fashion, Sushmita Sen Maldives, Sushmita Sen kaftan look, Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi, indian express newsThe actor credited her younger daughter Alisah for clicking the picture. (Photo: Instagram/@sushmitasen47)

Amid reports of her dating Indian Premier League founder Lalit Modi, former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has managed to keep a dignified silence, even as the businessman appears to be acknowledging their supposed relationship on social media.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

While Sen has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, she has been teasing her followers with cryptic posts. Earlier, she posted a selfie with her daughters Renee and Alisah, in which the Main Hoon Na actor wrote that she is “in a happy place”.

ALSO READ |Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl part ways: A timeline of their relationship

“Not married…no rings…unconditionally surrounded by love! Enough clarification given…now back to life and work!” her caption read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

In a new post, however, the former pageant winner seemed to subtly mock people who are calling her out for her association with Modi. Aware of the cacophony happening on social media and off it — regarding her relationship status — the actor wrote, “Ah, serenity and the power of noise cancellation! #trulyblessed”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

She credited her younger daughter Alisah for clicking the picture. What struck us, however, was the actor’s powerful pose.

ALSO READ |Sushmita Sen’s vacation pictures from the Maldives will make you want to visit the island nation

Dressed in a white flowy kaftan, she wore her hair in a bun. With one hand resting on a pole, she looked away at the distance from her property in Maldives, which comprised a wooden deck and an infinity pool.

We love how casual and vacation-friendly her outfit is. The kaftan also featured heavy thread-work all over, along with a V-shaped back.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row
From the Urdu Press

Dhankhar-Alva battle and Revdi culture war to Hamid Ansari row

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

‘The possibility of Monkeypox becoming a pandemic is very low'

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

AAP MP claims caste being asked in Agnipath recruitment

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

NTA to send team to Kerala to probe NEET 'dress code' row

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Engine snags on two Go First flights, both planes grounded

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

Man stabbed in Bihar, police deny Nupur Sharma angle

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

UP civic worker sacked over Modi-Yogi photos in trash cart reinstated

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Monsoon session: Drawing harder political lines

Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China benefit India

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Viktor & Rolf, Elie Saab, Giorgio Armani, Chanel, Giambattista Valli, Dior, Paris Fashion Show, Paris Couture Week 2022
In pictures, a round-up of some of the best collections from Paris Couture Week 2022
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement