Sushmita Sen looks like a dream in this traditional Manipuri attire; see pics

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen turned muse for fashion designer Robert Naorem. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Sushmita Sen may not be regular in giving fashion updates or making public appearances, but whenever she does, the former Miss Universe manages to impress with her impeccable style choices. And if you agree with us, we are sure you, too, will like her latest fashion outing in traditional Manipuri attire.

Take a look at some of the pictures below.

The Dastak actor looked lovely as she turned muse for acclaimed fashion designer Robert Naorem.

The stunning hand-embroidered floral pink silk wrap, traditionally known as Innaphi, was paired with a matching long sleeve blouse and a phanek. Phaneks are wraparound skirts that are handwoven on loin looms using fabrics like cotton silk or other synthetic materials. Manipuri women usually wear them with a mini blouse and Innaphi.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita thanked the designer and wrote, “Manipur is home now. How beautiful I feel!”

She completed the look with minimal make-up and a gold neckpiece that went really well with the outfit, while also supporting the ‘Vocal for Local‘ campaign in her own way.

Naorem, in turn, said, “It’s a dream come true. Actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen and someone whose charm has positivity and strength. Love you forever for agreeing to shoot with my outfit.”

Earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut was also seen in the traditional attire by Naorem, and had urged her followers to promote India-made textiles.

What do you think about her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd