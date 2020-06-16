Here’s what Sushant Singh Rajput said before walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra

Sushant Singh Rajput as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2016. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram) Sushant Singh Rajput as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week 2016. (Source: manishmalhotra05/Instagram)

In 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme India Fashion Week.

Sharing a clip of his then showstopper on Instagram, Malhotra recalled the time he had asked the Kedarnath actor to walk for him. “I had met him only once before and then asked him to walk for the show as I felt he suited this collection,” wrote the designer.

Sushant immediately agreed and went to Malhotra’s home to check fittings. He was nervous as it was the first time he would walk the ramp. “He immediately agreed and came home for fittings…when he came for rehearsals he said he was nervous as he had not walked before and I remember telling him you are such a good actor you will be fine and just smile as your smile is endearing and charming,” the designer further wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput in a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sushant Singh Rajput in a Manish Malhotra outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

At the fashion show, Sushant walked with Shraddha Kapoor. “He (Sushant) was wonderful in this show as he and Shraddha Kapoor walked and made a lovely pair together and today this is a wonderful cherished memory forever .. I woke up this morning thinking about him & still can’t believe it. It’s really sad and how I wish this had not happened. You will be dearly missed,” Malhotra expressed.

Read| An interview with Sushant Singh Rajput meant revisiting good ol’ Patna days

Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. He had been battling clinical depression and was consulting a psychiatrist, as per police reports.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd