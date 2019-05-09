What went behind Lilly Singh’s Met Gala 2019 look: The comedian gives us a sneak peek

Met Gala, the large scale fashion fundraiser event, that took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala in New York on May 6 was high on drama. Most celebrities stayed true to the theme, ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’, that was based on writer Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay titled Notes on Camp.

Advertising

The pink carpet event saw Indian celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone, joining the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Jared Leto. Lilly Singh was also present at the event, dressed in a voluminous lavender Moschino gown.

There is no denying that a lot of thought and hard work goes into creating a look, and the Indian-Canadian comedian and YouTube star shared a YouTube video on how hard it is.

In a vlog on YouTube titled: ‘Get ready with me’, she covered the tireless work, the long hair and make-up sessions and the time it took for her to get ready.

Advertising

“I’m not exaggerating when I say it took a village to pull off my Met Gala look. The dress itself was so big and heavy that it took four people to put on and 30 minutes to lace up. Not to mention steaming it!”, she said.

Singh also shared that she was on a no-salt diet for three days prior to the event to get the perfect glow on her face and reduce bloating.

Singh’s massive ballroom gown was inspired by lilies – the flower her name is inspired from. Singh went for a large braided ponytail which was adorned with matching flowers. She also shared how she had to keep her braid on a table while getting her make-up done (that was inspired by one of Rihanna’s looks) because it was really heavy from the flowers and hair extensions,.

Singh rounded out her look with a stunning neckpiece, bangles and multiple diamond rings.