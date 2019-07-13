Toggle Menu
Super 30: Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan make a stylish pair at promotional event; see pics

While Hrithik Roshan stuck to a casual look, Mrunal Thakur impressed us a great deal with her simple yet stylish fashion choices.

Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan walked in style putting their best fashion foot forward during the promotions of their upcoming movie Super 30. (Source: APH Images)

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan put their best fashion foot forward at a promotional event for their recently-released film, Super 30. Thakur was seen in a printed co-ord set by designer Shruti Sancheti that she teamed up with a black crop top.

Her look was accessorised with a gold statement choker from Tribe by Amrapali. For her makeup, Lochan Thakur went for neutral shades and neatly pinned her hair at the back. Stylish footwear by Oceedee completed her look.

The Krrish actor kept his look casual and wore black pants paired with a white t-shirt and denim shirt. The duo was attending an event for underprivileged children and danced to popular songs Ek pal ka jeena.

Check some of the pictures here.

Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan at an NGO event. (Source: APH Images)
Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan cheer the kids at NGO event. (Source: APH Images)
Mrunal Thakur and Hrithik Roshan danced with children in Mumbai. (Source: APH Images)

At a movie screening recently, Thakur impressed her with her simple yet elegant look once again, when she chose to wear a floral maxi dress with ruffle details. The outfit from Needle and Thread London and styled beautifully with basic make-up and simple danglers.

Mrunal Thakur at Super 30 screening. (Source: APH Images)

Roshan stuck to a casual look and was seen posing with Anand Kumar on who the movie is based.

Hrithik Roshan poses with mathematician Anand Kumar at Super 30 screening. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their looks?

