Friday, February 14, 2020
Sunny Leone looks stunning in this shimmery bodycon dress; see pics

At a recent PETA event where she joined the conversation to create awareness against leather, she wore a beautiful pastel pink shimmery bodycon dress.  

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 14, 2020 1:38:53 pm
Sunny Leone manages to pull that off this dress. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Bodycon dresses are easiest to pull off as they accentuate the curves and gives a sultry effect. However, it’s tricky when you add shimmer to the mix. But Sunny Leone manages to pull that off too. At a recent PETA event where she joined the conversation to create awareness against leather, she wore a beautiful pastel pink shimmery bodycon dress.

It’s rare to spot someone wearing a shimmering dress for a day event, but what worked for the actor is the colour. Pastels are meant for bright sunlit events and she paired it with a delicate diamond neckpiece. Keeping the rest of the look simple, she wore a diamond bracelet and went for wavy hair.

Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone PETA, indian express news It’s rare to spot someone wearing a shimmering dress for a day event. (Source: APH Images) Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone PETA, indian express news At a recent PETA event where she joined the conversation to create awareness against leather usage. (Source: APH Images) Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone pictures, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone PETA, indian express news Keeping the rest of the look simple, she wore a diamond bracelet and went for wavy hair. (Source: APH Images)

Earlier, Disha Patani went for a green sequinned dress in racer cut sleeves and thigh-high slit by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her curls and eye-shadow (with a hint of emerald) complemented the outfit. Styled by Mohit Rai, she sported clear vinyl heels, keeping it simple. She ditched the accessories and let the outfit speak for itself.

Check the photos below:

disha patani, disha patani malang photos, malang movie, disha patani latest photos, malang movie promotions latest photos, indian express, lifestyle She pulled off the risque thigh-high slit effortlessly. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) disha patani, disha patani malang photos, malang movie, disha patani latest photos, malang movie promotions latest photos, indian express, lifestyle The actor let her outfit do all the talking. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) disha patani, disha patani malang photos, malang movie, disha patani latest photos, malang movie promotions latest photos, indian express, lifestyle She was styled by celebrity stylist, Mohit Rai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Which is a better shimmery look?

