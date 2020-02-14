Sunny Leone looks stunning in this shimmery bodycon dress; see pics

Bodycon dresses are easiest to pull off as they accentuate the curves and gives a sultry effect. However, it’s tricky when you add shimmer to the mix. But Sunny Leone manages to pull that off too. At a recent PETA event where she joined the conversation to create awareness against leather, she wore a beautiful pastel pink shimmery bodycon dress.
It’s rare to spot someone wearing a shimmering dress for a day event, but what worked for the actor is the colour. Pastels are meant for bright sunlit events and she paired it with a delicate diamond neckpiece. Keeping the rest of the look simple, she wore a diamond bracelet and went for wavy hair.
Earlier, Disha Patani went for a green sequinned dress in racer cut sleeves and thigh-high slit by Yousef Al Jasmi. Her curls and eye-shadow (with a hint of emerald) complemented the outfit. Styled by Mohit Rai, she sported clear vinyl heels, keeping it simple. She ditched the accessories and let the outfit speak for itself.
Check the photos below:
Which is a better shimmery look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.