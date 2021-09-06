scorecardresearch
Monday, September 06, 2021
Sunny Leone is giving us massive beach vacay goals

From a monokini to a shirt dress, the Jism 2 actor knows how to keep it stylish at all times!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 6, 2021 10:50:18 am
Sunny Leone, Sunny Leone fashion, Sunny Leone newsThe actor has been enjoying her time in Maldives. (Photo: Sunny Leone/Instagram)

Sunny Leone has been having a blast in Maldives, while we type away on our computers trying hard to chase away the Monday blues.

But the actor is not only enjoying herself, she is also giving us massive beach vacay goals, one stylish look at a time. Take a look for yourself.

In the first picture, the actor was seen flaunting her well-toned body in a one-shoulder maroon monokini with cutout detailing. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “No filter needed here!!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

She kept it simple by teaming the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun.

In the second picture, she was seen in a high-low shirt top which she teamed with a matching headband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

She was also seen keeping it uber stylish in a one-shoulder white schiffli dress which she teamed up with white flats.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

She had announced her arrival to the island nation in a peach halter neck bikini.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Keeping it stylish, she teamed it with a straw hat and a pair on sunglasses.

Which is your favourite look?

