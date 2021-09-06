Sunny Leone is giving us massive beach vacay goals

Sunny Leone has been having a blast in Maldives, while we type away on our computers trying hard to chase away the Monday blues.

But the actor is not only enjoying herself, she is also giving us massive beach vacay goals, one stylish look at a time. Take a look for yourself.

In the first picture, the actor was seen flaunting her well-toned body in a one-shoulder maroon monokini with cutout detailing. Sharing the picture, she wrote: “No filter needed here!!”

She kept it simple by teaming the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and her hair tied in a neat bun.

In the second picture, she was seen in a high-low shirt top which she teamed with a matching headband.

She was also seen keeping it uber stylish in a one-shoulder white schiffli dress which she teamed up with white flats.

She had announced her arrival to the island nation in a peach halter neck bikini.

Keeping it stylish, she teamed it with a straw hat and a pair on sunglasses.

Which is your favourite look?

