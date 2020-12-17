Sunny Leone is ringing in the holiday spirit with this bright outfit; see pics

What are you planning to wear this Christmas? (Photo: Sunny Leone/ Instagram)

Sunny Leone needs no introduction, and neither do her stylish fashion outings. That is why when we spotted her in a red dress recently — we instantly knew what we would wear for Christmas! Whether you plan to celebrate the day over a Zoom call or have a socially-distanced meet up with friends, we are certain her bright red outfit will help you decide your Christmas look!

Take a look at her pictures to take your cue.

Sunny took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures that she captioned: “The holiday spirit is coming alive with this dress 💋💋😜 searching for mistletoe and a hottie!!”.

Styled by celebrity stylist Hitendra Kapopara, the short dress, featuring a square neckline and full sleeves, was styled in a minimal manner.

Keeping it basic with just a pair of diamond-studded hoops, Sunny wore red lip colour to elevate the look. With hair styled in beachy waves, the outfit was teamed with pointy-nude pumps.

If you also plan on wearing red for the occasion, make sure to add a red or a white muffler. Not only will it act as a great accessory but will also keep you warm. You could also add a pair of knee-high leather boots and up the style quotient!

