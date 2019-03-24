Put a glow on your face with these easy and effective summer skin care tips

Every year, the summer heat takes a toll on the skin. The excessive heat during the season means there is not much moisture in the skin. And add to that pollution and dehumidifying coolants increases the stress on the skin.

But don’t fret, for we have you covered. Be it oily skin or dry, patchy skin, these routine skincare tips and hacks are all you need to incorporate in your daily lifestyle to keep your skin squeaky clean, moisturised, and glowing.

Exfoliate

It is very important to get rid of dead skin cells that damage the texture of your skin and give you an uneven, flaky and pigmented skin tone. Bank on natural home remedies easily available in the kitchen — like coffee, baking soda, etc — to give your face a good scrub.

Hydration

Hydration is key when it comes to good glowing summer skin. Not only does it rid your body of toxins and other harmful substances, but also helps your skin look hydrated and fresh. Drink at least four bottles of water in the summer season for healthy skin.

And never forget sunscreen. Most people think sunscreen works only for avoiding a skin tan. But that is not the case. It protects your screen from harmful radiation and stops ageing signs like wrinkles and freckles from forming.

Natural toners

Prepare a bowl of rose water and keep it in the refrigerator. Whenever you come home from outside, wipe your face with a cotton ball soaked in rose water. It will take off dirt from deep within your pores and act as a natural toner. Most importantly, it will help in making your skin feel fresh and clean.

Diet

Your diet also decides the glow on your face. Always fill your plate with a generous serving of seasonal fruits and vegetables. Drink lots of juices, shakes and water to reduce the temperature and keep your body hydrated. It will also provide your body with essential micronutrients and vitamins.