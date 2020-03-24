Colours and prints to watch out for this summer

Spring fashion is about colourful outfits and easy prints. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Spring fashion is about colourful outfits and easy prints. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer is around the corner and it is time to give your wardrobe a break from the dull colours and heavy fabrics. Spring fashion is all about bright colours, stunning prints and flowy fabrics that are breathable and also offer a great drape, like viscose and modal. Looks like nature-inspired, abstract and animal prints will be trending this season along with bright shades of colours like yellow, pink-red and neons. Sustainability will also be key moving forward, hence fabrics like viscose and modal will be the preferred choices. Spring fashion is also about leaning towards a more relaxed fit as opposed to bodycons and skinny fits.

Abstract prints

Abstract art has always found a prominent space on runways and now it is topping the spring trends list. Haphazardly drawn splashes of colourful paint decorations have been witnessed on everything right from jackets to blouses and pants. Lowers with a panel of abstract print on the side with a solid neutral coloured top will make for a great look this season. These can be paired with block heels or sneakers depending on the occasion.

Neon colours

Neon colours will never go out of fashion, They are in fact back in vogue thanks to Bollywood actors. Opt for a yellow summer dress or hot pink pants with a white crop top for a trendy cool look.

Nature-based prints

Spring is also the season of blossoms, hence nature-inspired prints make for a great choice during this time of the year. Floral, jungle and plant-inspired prints in pastel colours will be a great option.

Quirky pants

Draped dhoti pants or unusual denims paired with an off-shoulder printed top ensure a high style quotient along with comfort. This outfit can be worn for a casual brunch date or even for a celebration party.

Animal prints

Animal prints can be a little intimidating; however, when worn correctly, they make a fashion statement like no other. Cheetah and zebra prints are going to be seen a lot this season. Opt for a simple cheetah printed top with lace detail and pair it with white denims for an elegant look. One can also opt for a zebra printed crop top with black pants for an evening out.

