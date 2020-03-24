Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
COVID19

Colours and prints to watch out for this summer

Nature-inspired, abstract and animal prints will be trending this season along with bright shades of colours like yellow, pink-red and neons.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 24, 2020 4:40:32 pm
summer fashion, unusual fashion summer prints, floral prints, anita dongree dress, bollywood fashion summer collection, indian express news Spring fashion is about colourful outfits and easy prints. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer is around the corner and it is time to give your wardrobe a break from the dull colours and heavy fabrics. Spring fashion is all about bright colours, stunning prints and flowy fabrics that are breathable and also offer a great drape, like viscose and modal. Looks like nature-inspired, abstract and animal prints will be trending this season along with bright shades of colours like yellow, pink-red and neons. Sustainability will also be key moving forward, hence fabrics like viscose and modal will be the preferred choices. Spring fashion is also about leaning towards a more relaxed fit as opposed to bodycons and skinny fits.

Abstract prints

Abstract art has always found a prominent space on runways and now it is topping the spring trends list. Haphazardly drawn splashes of colourful paint decorations have been witnessed on everything right from jackets to blouses and pants. Lowers with a panel of abstract print on the side with a solid neutral coloured top will make for a great look this season. These can be paired with block heels or sneakers depending on the occasion.

Neon colours

Tara sutaria, Tara sutaria latest photos, Tara sutaria birthday, Tara sutaria bf, Tara sutaria movies, Tara sutaria bollywood, Tara sutaria fashion, indian express news Tara Sutaria aces the neon look. (Source: Instagram) kiara advani, kiara advani actor bollywood, kiara advani movies, kiara advani fashion, kiara advani clothes, kiara advani latest photos, indian express, lifestyle We like how Kiara Advani balanced the neon top with beige pants. (Source: Instagram) What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s look? (Source: Instagram)

Neon colours will never go out of fashion, They are in fact back in vogue thanks to Bollywood actors. Opt for a yellow summer dress or hot pink pants with a white crop top for a trendy cool look.

Nature-based prints

malaika arora, shraddha Kapoor, radhika apte, diana penty, dia mriza, Fashion hits and misses, Fashion hits and misses of the week, best bollywood looks, indian express news Aditi Rao Hydari aces this printed dress. (Source: Instagram) Nushrat Bharucha, Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, kareena, Disha Patani A floral print dress is best for summer. (Source: Instagram) spring season outfit ideas, spring season fashion trends, best colours to go for spring, spring season fashion, kiara advani latest photos, alia bhatt latest photos, indian express news Vaani Kapoor’s outfit is perfect for a date night. (Source: Instagram)

Spring is also the season of blossoms, hence nature-inspired prints make for a great choice during this time of the year. Floral, jungle and plant-inspired prints in pastel colours will be a great option.

Quirky pants

summer fashion, unusual fashion summer prints, floral prints, anita dongree dress, bollywood fashion summer collection, indian express news Go quirky like Diana Penty! (Source: Instagram)

Draped dhoti pants or unusual denims paired with an off-shoulder printed top ensure a high style quotient along with comfort. This outfit can be worn for a casual brunch date or even for a celebration party.

Animal prints

Animal pants is still in vogue. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Tara Sutaria, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan Do you like Karisma Kapoor’s animal print dress? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Animal prints can be a little intimidating; however, when worn correctly, they make a fashion statement like no other. Cheetah and zebra prints are going to be seen a lot this season. Opt for a simple cheetah printed top with lace detail and pair it with white denims for an elegant look. One can also opt for a zebra printed crop top with black pants for an evening out.

