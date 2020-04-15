Summer fashion inspiration: Bring back multi-colours

Summer fashion is all about bright colours and flowy fabrics. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Summer fashion is all about bright colours and flowy fabrics. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Summer fashion is all about bright colours and flowy fabrics. When the scorching heat starts taking a toll, keeping the fashion game on point becomes a challenge. However, Bollywood references will always come to your rescue whenever you need inspiration. This year, however, you may to have to wait a bit before you get to wear that cute dress in your wardrobe. Nevertheless, we have found some instances when celebs aced the multi-coloured dress trend, which you can bring back in vogue this season. Take a look.

Shraddha Kapoor

What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor) What do you think about the actor’s look? (Source: Instagram/shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor was seen rocking colourful holographic separates from Nor Black Nor White. The Ok Jaanu actor looked pretty in the bomber jacket and pleated skirt which was styled well with a grey T-shirt. Her accessory game was also strong with a pair of powder blue Christian Louboutin heels and earrings from Valliyan.

The entire look was absolutely spot on, and we aren’t surprised since it was curated by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani. Even celebrity hairstylist Franco Vallelonga did a good job with voluminous curls and celebrity make-up artist Shraddha Naik complemented it with a dewy-faced make-up and a pink pout.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle balanced the vibrant skirt with a black top and blazer. (File Photo) Twinkle balanced the vibrant skirt with a black top and blazer. (File Photo)

Dressed in a black Zara top and multi-coloured midi skirt from Italian label Missoni, Twinkle Khanna looked gorgeous during PadMan promotions. She paired the ensemble with a chic Lavish Alice blazer and sandals from Charles and Keith. The actor-turned-author stole the spotlight, and we couldn’t help but adore how she balanced out the vibrant skirt that could easily have been OTT, with the black top and blazer.

The ultra-feminine skirt is definitely a great choice, and you could pair it with many other vertical and single-toned tops as well, depending on where you’re going and how glam you want it to look. The skirt sits high on the waist and gives the illusion of length to your frame while providing a flattering definition to your silhouette.

Deepika Padukone

For an interview in Cannes, Deepika Padukone was seen in a multi-coloured pleated outfit from Tome which featured flared sleeves and a plunging neckline. A pair of red heels by Christian Louboutin and golden earrings from Viange rounded out her look. Keeping in mind how colourful the dress is, the Piku actor went minimal with her make-up – a little blush on the cheeks, kohled eyes and glossy lips. Meanwhile, hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou styled her hair into soft waves.

Karisma Kapoor

The actor looked gorgeous in a multicoloured dress by Kitty Joseph. Karisma wore a pair of light pink stilettos to complete her outfit. As for makeup, she kept it subtle with mascara and light pink eyes and lips. She tied her hair in a middle-parted ponytail to complete her look.

Which is your favourite look?

