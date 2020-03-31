Looking for summer inspiration? Take a cue from Disha Patani and Yami Gautam

Yami or Disha: Which is your pick? (Designed by Gargi Singh) Yami or Disha: Which is your pick? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

A summer wardrobe is all about floral and breezy fabrics. Yes, the humble cotton kurta salwar always makes the cut but there is nothing as cool as a pretty summer dress. So why not take some cues from Bollywood fashionistas so you can recreate these looks once the lockdown ends.

Since we had time on our hands, we did some digging around and discovered an Instagram post by Disha Patani where she is seen wearing a pretty floral dress with an interesting tie up detail at the back. The blue dress with frill detailing on its sleeves and hemline give it a feminine touch. Extra brownie points for the cool criss-cross pattern at the back.

ALSO READ | Get out of your PJs with these work-from-home outfit ideas

The Malang actor kept her look simple as she opted for tousled locks, nude lips and a pop of highlighter. The dress is super versatile and will be a great way to beat the summer heat, bringing cheer to your day.

We also stumbled upon Bala actor Yami Gautam looking adorable in a red and black polka dots dress that featured frills at the bottom. If you aren’t comfortable showing off your back like Disha, this summer dress would be apt for you. All you need is a blow-dried hairdo, some mascara, tinted lips and you are good to hit the road.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd