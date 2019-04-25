Summer hues: Yellow rules airport look as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Kajol step out in style

Earlier this year, we predicted that during summers, yellow is going to be colour of the season. Looks like it has come true. Recently, we saw the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Kajol walking out of the airport in style.

Priyanka Chopra opted for a chic yellow outfit – a Tibi Viscose polo mesh pullover that costs $350 (Rs 24,511 approx), and spring carpenter pants for $531 (Rs 37,187 approx). She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail and rounded off with small hoops, blue-rimmed shades and her mangalsutra.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on the other end wore a cheerful yellow midi dress, peppered with floral prints. The corset-style belt cinched at her waist gave structure to the fit and flare outfit. It was paired with matching flats and rounded off with bright maroon lipstick.

Kajol was seen in a yellow and white kurta set that she paired with a yellow dupatta. She kept the make-up rather simple and rounded off the look with pastel blue footwear, which looked a bit off.

Which of these looks do you like the most?