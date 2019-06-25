Ace summer casual wear like Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Kiara Advani

Toggle Menu
Summer casuals can be a bit tricky to curate, as it has to be stylish and comfortable at the same time. Take cues from Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani on how to nail it.

Janhvi Kapoor (C), Malaika Arora (R) and Kiara Advani giving out some summer fashion inspiration. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

If you follow Janhvi Kapoor’s style diary, then you will find her stepping out in ethnic wear more often than in western outfits. Considering the comfort and elegance that a cotton salwar-kurta set would give, her choice of outfits is perfect for summers. Recently, she picked a maxi dress, as opposed to her go-to Indian wear.

We think she looked pretty in the Anita Dongre dress. The noodle-strap number with the lovely floral print and relaxed silhouette makes it an ideal pick for a hot summer day. With hair left open and minimal make-up, she accessorised it with a blue sling bag and sky blue earrings.

White has always been a favourite with celebrities and recently, it was Malaika Arora who made an appearance in a delicate white chikankari kurta, which she teamed with a matching sharara for her hair salon appointment.

The short kurta featured bell sleeves that complemented her multi-tiered sharara. An iconic Dior Oblique saddle bag was her chosen accessory. With her hair freshly blow-dried, the star looked ready to head straight to a festive occasion.

Malaika Arora dressed in a delicate white chikankari kurta. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
Malaika Arora was seen outside a Mumbai salon. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani, who was all smiles for the paparazzi, was seen in a green-blue multi coloured kurta that was styled with a blue floral print dupatta and white palazzo.

Kiara Advani was all smiles as the paparazzi spotted her in Bandra, Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)
The Kabir Singh actor wore a green-blue multi coloured kurta paired with blue floral print dupatta and white palazzo. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Which was your favourite look?

