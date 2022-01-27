Sultan of Brunei’s daughter wows at her wedding; borrows magnificent tiaras from Queen Saleha

Princess Fadzilah Lubabul, the daughter of the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, tied the knot with Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi in an opulent week-long ceremony. The wedding took place in Istana Nurul Iman, the official residence of the Sultan, and one of the biggest palaces in the world.

The bride was a sight to behold in her wedding ceremonies as she donned some ethereal ensembles. For one of the events, she opted for a traditional red wedding dress replete with intricate gold detailing and a matching metallic belt. She added to the grandeur with a tall golden crown and statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mateen (@tmski)

For Istiadat Bersanding Diraja, a ceremony where the couple is presented together for the first time as husband and wife, the duo chose matching white attire. Princess Fadzilah was seen in an intricately-embellished white flowy dress coupled with a floor-length elegant veil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muash Rosman 🇧🇳 (@muash.portfolio)

However, what caught everyone’s attention was her diamond tiara — believed to have been borrowed from the royal collection of her stepmother, Queen Saleha. A pearl and diamond necklace completed the look, which is again a part of Brunei Queen’s expansive jewellery collection.

For the wedding reception, the couple, once again, twinned in blue and grey ensembles. Fadzilah kept it stunning in a full-sleeved full-length grey dress that featured silver embellishments all over. It was teamed with a floor-length veil that was neatly draped around her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mateen (@tmski)

The princess yet again turned heads with her diamond and emerald tiara that belongs to Queen Saleha. A matching diamond and emerald necklace and earrings rounded off her reception look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Tiara Encyclopedia (@tiaramania)

Also known as the ‘sporty princess’, Princess Fazilah is the elder sister of Prince Mateen, who is one of the most popular royals of Brunei.

“Congratulations to the newlyweds. I’m so happy for both of you. Big love to my beautiful sister,” Prince Mateen wrote, wishing his sister for the wedding.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mateen (@tmski)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!