‘Sui Dhaga’ promotions: Anushka Sharma goes glittery in her Raw Mango pants

Anushka Sharma promotes Sui Dhaga in style with Varun Dhawan.

Anushka Sharma is currently engrossed in the promotions of her upcoming movie, Sui Dhaga, in which she is starring opposite Varun Dhawan. Last week, the trailer of the film was launched and the actor was seen giving fashion goals yet again after her brief sartorial sabbatical.

Recently, we saw the actor ace fusion wear in a pair of elaborately embroidered Raw Mango pants in blue and gold. Stylist Allia Al Rufai teamed them with an Alexandre Birman top and black strappy heels. Artist Daniel Bauer gave the actor nude make-up tones with a dash of light pink on the lips. Sharma rounded out her look with her hair coiffed into soft curls.

For another promotional look, the Pari actor picked a Two Studio Two ensemble, and we like the constructed crop top she paired with black high waist pants. Al Rufai added a nice contrast to the look with stark white sneakers, while Bauer complemented the actor’s attire with nude make-up and neutral lips. Sharma rounded out her look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Earlier, we had seen the actor in a monochrome number–crop shirt and high-waisted flared pants–from Chola label.

The ruffle sleeves and the ribbon belt added interesting elements to her attire. Al Rufai gave a sporty touch to the whole look with a pair of white sneakers, and the actor accessorised with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and a wispy hairdo.

