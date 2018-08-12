Sui Dhaga promotions: Anushka Sharma takes us on a sartorial tour with her latest looks

Sui Dhaga promotions: Anushka Sharma channels easy and fuss-free vibes in her latest looks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Sui Dhaga promotions: Anushka Sharma channels easy and fuss-free vibes in her latest looks. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

Starting the promotions of her upcoming movie, Sui Dhaga, Anushka Sharma seems to be on a sartorial tour these days. After her femme fatale avatar on the cover of a leading fashion magazine, the actor sought to tone down her look a little this time. We recently spotted her in a monochrome number–crop shirt and high-waisted flared pants–from Chola label.

The ruffle sleeves and the ribbon belt added interesting elements to her attire. Stylist Allia Al Rufai gave a sporty touch to the whole look with a pair of white sneakers, and the actor accessorised with a pair of earrings from Amrapali Jewels. She rounded out her look with nude make-up and a wispy hairdo.

ALSO READ | Plain white or colourful, Anushka Sharma and Sophie Choudry show how to add sass to the airport look

For another promotional look, the actor picked an elaborately floral printed maxi dress from Pero. While we like the colourful piece, we wish the Al Rufai had cinched the actor’s waist with a belt to give some definition to the voluminous dress. Sharma accessorised with a pair of silver jhumkis from Amrapali Jewels and matching Fizzy Goblet jutis. She polished her look with nude make-up and her favoured wispy hairdo.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma blends cool and comfortable for stylish airport look with Virat Kohli

Earlier, we had seen the Pari actor on the cover of Femina, where she had looked dramatic and sultry in a bodysuit and a dress from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Stylist Nayaab Randhawa layered the outfit with a sheer cover-up from Two Studio Two.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd