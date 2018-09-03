Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma takes us on a sartorial tour with her latest looks

Which of these looks of Anushka Sharma is your favourite? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Which of these looks of Anushka Sharma is your favourite? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

Understated yet elegant can be used to best describe Anushka Sharma’s style. Staying true to her self, the actor with the help of her stylist Allia Al Rufai has been carefully curating her looks for the promotion of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga opposite Varun Dhawan,

Recently, Sharma was spotted in two different outfits which worked well on her. For the first one, she chose denim separates and styled it with a pair of white sneakers and a high bun. The one-shoulder denim top with button detailing on one side was paired with flared denim jeans. Small hoop earrings were the only accessories that she wore.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a pastel kurta suit from Pero. Even though the colour was dull, the actor managed to carry it off with elegance. The nude make-up was a good choice and the bindi a winner all the way.

ALSO READ | ‘Sui Dhaga’ promotions: Anushka Sharma goes glittery in her Raw Mango pants

Check some of the pictures here.

It seems like the actor is also in the mood for some solid colours. Prior to this, she was seen in an all-white ensemble. While it could have gone horribly wrong, Sharma managed to pull it off effortlessly. We particularly like the pair of shades she donned.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma blends cool and comfortable for stylish airport look with Virat Kohli

For one of the events, Sharma donned a bandhani copper brown top from the label Koashee by Shubhita. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, it was teamed with a matching pair of wide legged trousers from Zara.

Check some of the pictures here.

Keeping with the colour tone of the ensemble, she wore matching shoes from Aquazzura and accessorised with gold earrings. Minimal make-up and tousled hair rounded out her look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd