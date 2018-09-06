Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma carries two very distinct looks with aplomb

Anushka Sharma, who has been busy with the promotions of Sui Dhaaga was seen attending an event dressed in a purple Sabyasachi ensemble. Later, we spotted her in a monotone jumpsuit.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 6:37:08 pm
anushka sharma, sui dhaaga promotions, anushka sharma photos, sabyasachi mukherjee, anushka sharma sabyasachi, anushka sharma updates, anushka sharma latest news, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi (L) and Shift by Nimish Shah: What’s your pick? (Source: alliaalruffai/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma’s love for Sabyasachi ensembles has been a long-standing affair. Who can ever forget her dreamy pastel pink lehenga on her wedding day or her golden embellished one during the star-studded reception? Once again, the actor picked a purple salwar suit by the designer while attending the promotions of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga.

The creation from Sabyasachi’s ready-to-wear bridal collection, ‘An Endless Summer’ featured hand embroidered floral motifs all over it. The hand-printed, chiffon, purple and white striped dupatta added a fun element to the otherwise elegant ensemble.

Stylist Allia Al Ruffai styled her outfit with large gold earrings from Amrapali. Even her make-up and hairdo seemed on point as artist Daniel Bauer chose to tie her hair in a low bun with well-defined eyes and glossy lips.

A few hours later, the actor took a 180-degree turn as she stepped out in a monotone, earthy-shaded jumpsuit from Shift by Nimish Shah that she teamed with matching sneakers from Yeezy Boosts. Neutral make-up palette with sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Prior to this, Sharma was seen in a round neck, printed T-shirt from the label Shift. Styled by Rufai, it was paired with a contrasting front-slit faux leather skirt from Kanika Goyal. Her outfit stood out for being understated and classy at the same time.

What do you think about Sharma’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

