Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma carries two very distinct looks with aplomb

Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi (L) and Shift by Nimish Shah: What’s your pick? (Source: alliaalruffai/Instagram) Anushka Sharma in Sabyasachi (L) and Shift by Nimish Shah: What’s your pick? (Source: alliaalruffai/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma’s love for Sabyasachi ensembles has been a long-standing affair. Who can ever forget her dreamy pastel pink lehenga on her wedding day or her golden embellished one during the star-studded reception? Once again, the actor picked a purple salwar suit by the designer while attending the promotions of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga.

The creation from Sabyasachi’s ready-to-wear bridal collection, ‘An Endless Summer’ featured hand embroidered floral motifs all over it. The hand-printed, chiffon, purple and white striped dupatta added a fun element to the otherwise elegant ensemble.

Stylist Allia Al Ruffai styled her outfit with large gold earrings from Amrapali. Even her make-up and hairdo seemed on point as artist Daniel Bauer chose to tie her hair in a low bun with well-defined eyes and glossy lips.

A few hours later, the actor took a 180-degree turn as she stepped out in a monotone, earthy-shaded jumpsuit from Shift by Nimish Shah that she teamed with matching sneakers from Yeezy Boosts. Neutral make-up palette with sleek hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Prior to this, Sharma was seen in a round neck, printed T-shirt from the label Shift. Styled by Rufai, it was paired with a contrasting front-slit faux leather skirt from Kanika Goyal. Her outfit stood out for being understated and classy at the same time.

