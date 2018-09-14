Sui Dhaaga promotions: Anushka Sharma was seen in two different looks and we have a favourite

Which of the two looks did you like the most? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Which of the two looks did you like the most? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan have been hopping cities to promote their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. Recently, at one such promotional event, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma launched a website meant for encouraging people to buy handmade products sourced directly from local artisans and craftsmen across the country.

For the event, the Pari actor donned a multicolour dress from Anita Dongre’s Grassroots Collection. The dress had a wrap around detailing and the colour scheme of it made the actor look rather radiant and beautiful.

She went for neutral shades when it came to her makeup that gave out a subtle look. With soft curls and a black heels, the actor rounded off her attire well.

While attending a promotional event for the same movie, Sharma chose to wear a piece from her own clothing brand – Nush. The olive coloured top which had long sleeves and mosaic print on the top was paired with black pants and studded black bellies. Although the look was curated well, the final ensemble looked rather boring and left us disappointed.

Prior to that, the Sui Dhaaga actor gave a lesson on how to rock stripes. She was spotted wearing an off-shoulder top and matching striped pants from the label Atsu again. The ensemble looked extremely smart and she carried it off very well. Hair styled by Daniel Bauer, dark kohl eyes, and shoes from Christian Louboutin rounded out the look.

