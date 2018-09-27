Anushka Sharma’s airport fashion proves comfort is the new cool

Take a look at the latest airport looks of Varun Dhawan (L) and Anushka Sharma (R). (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Take a look at the latest airport looks of Varun Dhawan (L) and Anushka Sharma (R). (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Of late, Anushka Sharma has been seen giving us a lot of lessons on both traditional and contemporary fashion as she has been busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga. Right from her floral dresses to pantsuits and designer salwar suits, the actor has been on a roll.

Recently, we spotted Sharma along with her co-star Varun Dhawan as they returned to Mumbai after another promotional tour. The Pari actor, known for experimental airport fashion, once again enthralled in a navy blue jumpsuit featuring white stripe detailing on the side panels of the pants and a V-neckline. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and an over-sized handbag, she rounded off her look with minimal make-up and hair styled in a neat updo.

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Both Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma co-ordinated in blue. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Both Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma co-ordinated in blue. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Dhawan went for a denim-on-denim look as he opted for a pair of ripped jeans teamed with a white tee and quirky-printed denim jacket. He combined his outfit with a pair of boots to complete the look.

Speaking of Sharma’s impressive airport looks, we spotted the actor last week looking lovely in a pair of cropped, distressed jeans and a maroon over-sized shirt. A pair of Gucci shoes, a sling bag, and dark sunnies accompanied her outfit.

Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

