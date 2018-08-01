Suhana Khan makes her magazine cover debut; does it match up to the other iconic ones?

Suhana Khan, who has amped up her fashion game considerably in the last one year, recently appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine. Suhana Khan, who has amped up her fashion game considerably in the last one year, recently appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine.

It’s true that Suhana Khan’s photos have been floating around on social media ever since she’s been a kid, but it’s only been a year since she has made her way into Bollywood’s fashion brigade. We clearly remember when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter took her first step towards showbiz in a tangerine Hervé Léger bandage dress. Even though she has had a few memorable fashion moments, the 18-year-old has never been considered as a youth fashion icon. So, her latest appearance on the cover of Vogue’s August issue has only added to our confusion.

Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, the young lady is seen posing comfortably in a ruffled dress by Emilio Pucci. The make-up by Namrata Soni was kept minimal and the look was rounded out by soft curls by hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori.

In one of the photos from the series, Suhana can be seen wearing a biege top paired with a white embellished skirt from Natasha Zinko.

In another photo, she was seen donning a high-neck Balmain midi.

The lady was also seen wearing an off-shoulder red top with a bow detail and pink skirt from Reem Acra. The look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and unkempt hair.

The photos – that have been shared by both the actor and his wife – as expected, have created a lot of buzz. But the noise should not obliterate the fact that an 18-year-old girl, who is yet to make a mark in a particular field is being celebrated. In the past, the cover of the magazine has featured some celebrated actors like Rani Mukherji, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai among others. This then does stand out as an anomaly and perhaps also puts forth a misleading example for the rest.

