Suhana Khan turns 21, looks striking in her new photo; check it out

Suhana Khan recently turned 21. And in keeping with the occasion, she uploaded a picture of herself looking pretty. Khan, who is the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and designer Gauri Khan was seen in a bodycon dress. The off-shoulder outfit looked lovely on her. She completed the look with her hair left open, and a bright shade of lipstick.

Check out the picture here.

Prior to this, Gauri had taken to the photo sharing app to wish her daughter happy birthday. “Happy birthday…. you are loved today , tomorrow and always,” she wrote.

Suhana’s Instagram feed is filled with photos where the stunner can be seen mostly in bodycon dresses. Check them out.

She had also addressed the constant societal obsession with fair skintone and the way she is disparaged on social media. “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old,” she wrote.

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” she concluded.

What do you think of her recent look?