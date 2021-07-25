Suhana Khan recreates Cindy Crawford’s iconic photo; Shah Rukh Khan leaves a comment

Suhana Khan often takes to Instagram to share snippets about her life. Recently she shared a photo of herself looking striking in a white tank top teamed with washed-out denim shorts. The sun-kissed picture was completed with a lot of blush and hair parted at the centre. Holding a bottle, she wrote, “Pretend it’s a Pepsi and I’m Cindy Crawford :)” The setting and the outfit did seem similar to the iconic image of the supermodel holding the soft drink.

To this, her father Shah Rukh Khan famously commented, “Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???”. Needless to say, it garnered a lot of likes and attention. “[O]kay yes you can ❤️❤️” she replied.

Her Instagram gives a peek into her life as well as her fashion choices. Here are some instances.

Her wardrobe mainly consists of crop tops paired with skinny jeans. As is evident, she is quite a fan of make-up and we are not complaining.

Last year, she had written a hard-hitting note calling out those who equate being dark with ugly. “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old.

“Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” read her note.

What do you think of her latest photo?