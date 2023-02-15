scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn, Palak Tiwari, and other gen-z celebs party together

Star kids paint the town red as they got all dressed up to party.

star kidsStar kids party in Mumbai. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan, Nysa Devgn and a bunch of other star kids recently painted the town red as they partied together in Mumbai. As expected, the fashion quotient remained high at the gala. Apart from Suhana and Nysa, we spotted Palak Tiwari, Ahan Shetty and Alaya F, among others. While most of them opted for black outfits, Suhana wore a white dress.

Check out their fashion choices.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan wore a one-strap shoulder, white short dress for the outing. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan wore a one-strap shoulder, white short dress for the party. The 22-year-old opted for natural-looking make-up and kept her hair open. She accessorised her look with gold bracelets in one hand and carried a silver clutch that matched her silver heels that had glitter bow detailings.

Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn Nysa Devgn opted for a petal pink colour short dress for the party. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Nysa Devgn wore a lovely blush pink short dress with floral design detailing around the chest area and paired it with white peep-toe heels. Nysa opted for muted makeup look and left her long hair open. The star kid ditched accessories with this look.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari Palak Tiwari wore a deep neck black corset top with black pants. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Palak Tiwari wore a plunging neckline black corset top with straight-fit and black leather pants for the outing. The ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ song fame opted for soft pink blushed cheeks and brown lip colour. Palak carried a black baguette bag and wore high copper colour heels that matched her bracelets.

Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty Ahan Shetty wore a black leather jacket for the outing. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Ahan Shetty wore a white ganji and paired it with a black leather jacket. He teamed them with washed-out, straight-cut denim jeans with black converse shoes. The ‘Tadap’ actor also had a short beard.

Alaya F

Alaya F Alaya F wore a white corset top and paired it with a black shrug and black skinny jeans. (Pic source: Varinder Chawla)

Alaya F also opted for a white corset top that she paired with a black shrug and black skinny jeans. She also had black high heels on and wore small hoop earrings and a small pendant.

