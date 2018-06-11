Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Suhana Khan’s dazzling silver mini is absolute party-wear goals

Suhana Khan was recently seen celebrating her last year at her college and for the party, the 18-year-old donned a glamorous avatar in a silver mini from Monisha Jaising. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 11, 2018 3:08:56 pm
Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan fashion, Suhana Khan Monisha Jaising, Suhana Khan silver mini, Suhana Khan Gauri Khan photos, indian express, indian express news Need to own the stage at the party? Take inspirations from Suhana Khan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

From her glamorous minis, muted lehengas to her uber cool street style, Suhana Khan has come to make her presence felt in the fashion circuit. The 18-year-old is wrapping up her final year in Ardingly College and as she prepares to pass out, her mother Gauri Khan shared an adorable party picture of herself with Suhana on Instagram.

While Gauri kept her look casual and comfortable, Suhana was clad in a dazzling silver mini from Monisha Jaising. The one-shouldered number was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels and Suhana accentuated her look with finely kohl-lined eyes and a dewy sheen. She rounded out her look with her tresses softly falling in curls down her shoulder.

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora or Suhana Khan: Who’s the better ‘golden girl’ at Gauri Khan’s Halloween party?

Last year we saw Suhana pose gracefully in a gold embellished semi-sheer dress at her mother’s Halloween-themed party. Teaming her outfit with a pair of gold, strappy heels, she had kept her look minimal with no jewellery.

Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan fashion, Suhana Khan Monisha Jaising, Suhana Khan silver mini, Suhana Khan Gauri Khan photos, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan at Halloween party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan, Suhana Khan latest photos, Suhana Khan fashion, Suhana Khan Monisha Jaising, Suhana Khan silver mini, Suhana Khan Gauri Khan photos, indian express, indian express news Suhana Khan dazzled in a gold sequin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Suhana Khan’s Giuseppe Zanotti wedge sneakers cost as much as a short trip to Thailand

Her ethnic sense of fashion also seems to be equally strong and we think the sage green embellished lehenga she had worn at her cousin’s wedding looked lovely.

What do you think about her look this time? Do you think she nailed it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now