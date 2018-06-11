Suhana Khan’s dazzling silver mini is absolute party-wear goals

Need to own the stage at the party? Take inspirations from Suhana Khan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express) Need to own the stage at the party? Take inspirations from Suhana Khan. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

From her glamorous minis, muted lehengas to her uber cool street style, Suhana Khan has come to make her presence felt in the fashion circuit. The 18-year-old is wrapping up her final year in Ardingly College and as she prepares to pass out, her mother Gauri Khan shared an adorable party picture of herself with Suhana on Instagram.

While Gauri kept her look casual and comfortable, Suhana was clad in a dazzling silver mini from Monisha Jaising. The one-shouldered number was paired with a pair of strappy silver heels and Suhana accentuated her look with finely kohl-lined eyes and a dewy sheen. She rounded out her look with her tresses softly falling in curls down her shoulder.

Last year we saw Suhana pose gracefully in a gold embellished semi-sheer dress at her mother’s Halloween-themed party. Teaming her outfit with a pair of gold, strappy heels, she had kept her look minimal with no jewellery.

Suhana Khan at Halloween party. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan at Halloween party. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Suhana Khan dazzled in a gold sequin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Suhana Khan dazzled in a gold sequin dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Her ethnic sense of fashion also seems to be equally strong and we think the sage green embellished lehenga she had worn at her cousin’s wedding looked lovely.

