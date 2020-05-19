Suhana Khan looks elegant in this strapless blouse; see pics

Suhana Khan highlighted her eyes with a hint of mascara. (Source: Instagram) Suhana Khan highlighted her eyes with a hint of mascara. (Source: Instagram)

Suhana Khan is spending her quarantine time in style. While most of us are in our PJs and cosy tees, she is seen wearing glossy makeup, winged eyeliner and perfect hairdos. Recently, her mum Gauri Khan posted a few pictures where Suhana is seen keeping it pretty in a printed blouse. “No hair!!!!! No makeup!!!! Just my photography!!!!,” Gauri captioned the pics.

The 19-year-old wore a stunning strapless top with a pair of blue jeans. Her ivory top had abstract prints in shades of brown, beige and grey, making it the perfect choice for a brunch date or even a beach vacation (yes, we dream about the future!). We like how she styled her top with a simple chain, a tennis bracelet and dainty earrings. She jazzed it up with a hint of mascara and lip balm.

Suhana is not someone who is often on the paparazzi’s radar, but she gives a peek into her ‘me-time’ on Instagram. In one of the pictures she shared, she was seen sporting a grey hoodie worn over a basic black camisole.

She opted for a dewy base, glossy lips, pink eyeshadow, layers of highlighter, and of course, that unmissable thin winged eyeliner. Suhana also wore multiple diamond studs and drop earrings.

