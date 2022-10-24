Suhana Khan glams up in sequinned sari, dad Shah Rukh Khan has a question; take a look

Diwali is one of the festivals that is celebrated with much fanfare in tinsel town with various celebs hosting parties. This year, too, a slew of celebs hosted the bash that was attended by the who’s-who of the B-town. One such party was organsied by designer Manish Malhotra that saw many stars dazzle and make a statement with their style.

One of them was Suhana Khan. One of the most popular star kids, she has always managed to grab the attention with her exquisite fashion choices. This time, she made heads turn as she stepped out in a dazzling gold sari to attend Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash.

As she shared her sari-clad picture on Instagram, people showered her with praises. Among them was her father Shah Rukh Khan who wrote that she was looking elegant and graceful. However, the actor was curious to know if she had draped the sari herself, to which she replied that it was her mother Gauri Khan who “did it for her.”

“The speed at which they grow up defies the laws of time….so elegant & graceful ( did u tie the saree urself??!! ),” The ‘Pathan‘ actor commented on her picture.

Besides her father and mother, her friends from the industry including Shanaya Kapoor, and Ananya Panday also praised Suhana for her look.

Suhana, who is making her Bollywood debut soon, epitomised elegance in six yards. The gold coloured sari featured sequinned diamantes and borders adorned with gota patti work. The 22-year-old teamed it with a matching embellished strappy blouse. Keeping the look extremely simple, Suhana chose a pair of emerald earrings and tied her hair in a bun, and let her outfit do the talking. She rounded off the look with glam makeup and stilettoes.

The party was also attended by celebs like Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan among others.

