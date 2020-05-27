Suhana Khan’s spaghetti strap bodycon dress screams summer

Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on May 22. (Photos: Suhana Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Suhana Khan celebrated her birthday on May 22. (Photos: Suhana Khan/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Suhana Khan, who has been quarantining with her family at home in Mumbai, recently celebrated her birthday on May 22. With most celebrations scaled down due to the lockdown in place, Suhana also spent a quiet time at home with her siblings and parents — Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. But she did treat her fans with photographs of herself, giving them a peek into her special day.

In a series of pictures captioned ‘I’m gonna be 30 in ten years.’, she can be seen standing on her balcony in a printed bodycon dress with noddle straps. We feel that Suhana’s dress is perfect for a summer day out with friends. But one picture — which we think is the best — shows a cute note believed to have been written by brother, Abram. “You’re the best sister in the world,” it read.

Take a look at the pictures below.

We like how Suhana kept it simple with multiple pair of earrings and a delicate gold neckpiece. Winged eyeliner, some highlighter, pink lip gloss and blow dried hair completed the look.

