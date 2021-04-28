Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosle kept it simple yet elegant on wedding day; see pics

Comedian Sugandha Mishra, who tied the knot with Sanket Bhosle, gave us a glimpse of her wedding on social media.

Both the bride and the groom looked stunning on their wedding day. The 36-year-old bride donned an intricately-embroidered lehenga with a pink dupatta. The lehenga featured a variety of motifs in different colours.

With her hair tied in a bun with flowers, she completed the look with a heavy matha patti, necklace, earrings and a big nath.

While the bride looked pretty, the groom looked dapper in a blue sherwani, paired with a white churidar and pink dupatta. His sherwani had intricate embroidery around the ends of the sleeves and collar. He paired the ensemble with a cream turban.

Prior to this, the couple also celebrated their engagement ceremony for which they wore colour-coordinated ensembles. While Sanket rocked a bright yellow jacket paired with a white kurta, Sugandha, once again, looked pretty in a one-shoulder yellow blouse teamed with an embroidered pink skirt. The blouse also had a long trail on one side. She kept the look simple-yet-elegant with minimal accessories and curled hair.

What do you think of their looks?