Only Indian at 2021 Met Gala, Sudha Reddy grabs attention in golden gown, Ganesha clutch

Amid celebrities dazzling in their grand attire at 2021 Met Gala, Indian philanthropist Sudha Reddy also walked the red carpet in an exquisite Falguni Shane Peacock number.

The only Indian to attend this year’s gala, Sudha looked gorgeous in a haute couture embellished golden gown with a huge trail, adorned with Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads, and featuring a design inspired by the American flag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Talking about the gown, the designer duo had shared in a press statement earlier, “It took us numerous sessions and more than 250 hours of labour to put together this spectacular statement work of art for our dear friend Sudha. We have focussed on a lot of detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic persona. We have created a novel edgy military-inspired look that blends well with the overall theme of the Met Gala.” The design resembled 50 independent states of America.

What also caught our attention was the clutch that she carried with the outfit — it was designed in the shape of an embellished Ganesha idol by Judith Leiber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Sporting dewy makeup, Sudha accessorised the look with a statement diamond ear piece designed by Farah Khan Ali.

Sudha rounded off the look by tying her hair neatly into a high bun. “An incredible experience, an incredible evening. Thank you @_metgala2021 for the best party of the year. I had a ball!” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudha Reddy (@sudhareddy.official)

Do you like the outfit?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!