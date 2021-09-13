Met Gala 2021: Philanthropist Sudha Reddy to make red carpet debut in Falguni Shane Peacock gown

Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, wife of billionaire Megha Krishna Reddy will walk the red carpet at 2021 Met Gala, marking her debut at the grand fashion event.

Reddy’s debut will make her the first Hyderabad-based, non-film personality to attend the event, according to a press statement.

For her red carpet look, Sudha will be seen in a haute couture attire by designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. She will wear a “gold body-hugging gown with au courant cuts that will entail a shimmering four-metre flared trail which will imbibe a medley of hues borrowed from the American flag and varnished with refined 3D adornments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads.”

The designers said in a statement that they took “more than 250 hours” to create Sudha’s outfit. “We have focussed on a lot of detailing and we employed the services of our skilled atelier artisans in order to ensure the outfit does full justice to Sudha’s eclectic persona. We have created a novel edgy military-inspired look that blends well with the overall theme of the Met Gala.”

The theme for this year’s red carpet is “American Independence”.

Sudha will also be wearing exquisite jewellery — a statement ear piece called “Dreamy Decadance” designed by Farah Khan Ali. “Drawing inspiration from the stars in the American flags that symbolise the 50 glorious independent states of America, I designed a sensual ear cuff with diamond encrusted stars.

“I wanted to highlight Sudha’s expressive eyes and the contours of her face so I created this bejewelled piece that starts from her cheek and extends to her hair culminating as a string of scintillating bezel set diamonds. It is crafted in 18 kt gold with 35 carats of VVS diamonds,” the jewellery designer was quoted as saying in the press release.

The much-awaited fashion gala will have Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman, Timothée Chalamet and Naomi Osaka as co-chairs. The theme for this year is ‘America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, which will open on September 18. Here’s everything you need to know about 2021 Met Gala.

