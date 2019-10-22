Five ways to amp up your basic white T-shirt look with accessories this festive season

The white T-shirt is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing, and should be a part of every woman’s wardrobe. It has been in vogue since James Dean’s times, and by the looks of it, it is likely to stay a must-have for many more decades to come. “It is basically a blank canvas for us to paint on. Depending on the mood of the day or the occasion we can make it look sporty, chic, rock-chic and of course stylish and elegant. All we need to do is to play around with the add-ons like accessories,” says Jacqueline Kapur, Founder and CEO, Ayesha Accessories.

Advertising

Her’s how you can glam up your look with some basic accessories this festive season

1. The sporty look

Well, here you have to go slow on the accessories. Wear your t-shirt with rolled ups sleeves and accessorise it with a charm or wrap-around bracelet and a short necklace with a tiny pendant. The latest trend here is to have your name, horoscope sign or a small message as the pendant. Complement this with some stud earrings and you’re ready to go to the gym or just hang out with the girls.

2. The rock chic look

Advertising

Here you can go all out by pairing your white T-shirt with as many silver and black necklaces you can find in your closet. Start with a black choker and then layer it with the trend of the season — chain-link necklaces. Bracelets can be equally multilayered and the biggest silver hoops you can find will complete this groovy look.

ALSO READ | From kamar bandh to matha patti: Accessorise your looks with these jewellery pieces to stand out this Diwali

3. The party look

Bling it up! Choose a tight white crop-top with a V-neck and put on some glitter. Gold coloured thin multilayered chains and long-hanging earrings with diamanté stones will make all the difference to this look. A big golden statement ring and a gold toned metal belt will definitely make you the show stopper.

4. The evening dinner date look

Don’t have time to change clothes before that dinner date? No problem! The easiest way to add some freshness into your look is by simply changing your accessories — swap that petite necklace with an in-your-eye statement piece. It can be western contemporary or even an ethnic piece, it just has to be really eye-catching! But be careful to not over-do it. A statement piece should be worn by itself, so that it really stands out.

ALSO READ | #bosslady: Suit up in style with not so basic power-dressing

5. The elegant look

Pair this all-time favorite garment with a beautiful silk or linen scarf to get that elegant look effortlessly. You can team it with white or black pants and accessorise it with some stunning pearl accessories.