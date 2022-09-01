scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Styling tips for when you are in a hurry and want to look sharp

Keep in mind that shirts that are crisp and clean are classic and everlasting; they never go out of fashion

Luxury comes from within, and it is far from dazzling. Be subtle.

It is natural to feel a bit flustered when you are in a rush to attend an event or a get-together and have to style yourself and look your best. If you ever find yourself in such a situation, know that there are some styling tricks and tips that can make you look presentable and distinct.

According to Kamlesh Salvi, a digital lifestyle content creator, it is possible to actually style yourself in five minutes. Here are four essential things to keep in mind:

1. Get everything adjusted to your size and shape

 

This means, whatever cloth you are wearing — shirts, pants, jackets, or blazers — they have to fit perfectly. A well-fitted suit gives you a more professional appearance and demonstrates power and the fact that you take care of yourself, which is desirable, says Salvi.

2. Not mandatory to put on branded t-shirts

 

If you style it correctly, you can make a simple t-shirt look elegant. Luxury comes from within, and it is far from dazzling. Be subtle. Invest in high-quality t-shirts. Collared tees will help enhance your masculinity.

3. Grooming services

 

You did not put in as much effort into your outfit, just so your grooming routine could let you down. Keep basic hygiene in mind and maintain a neat haircut and styling. You can shave or shape your beard. Apply moisturiser to your face after washing it. Everyone likes to smell fantastic, so choose a scent that complements your style and personality, Salvi advises.

4. Power of classic shirts

“Assume that you are in a meeting and your coworkers stare at the print on your shirt. It may have too many colours, or it is just a bizarre print. While having such attention is beneficial, it is preferable to establish that focus on your complete appearance. Sharp-dressing accomplishes this. It balances, rather than amplifies, your whole persona,” the expert says.

 

Shirts that are crisp and clean are classic and everlasting. They never go out of fashion. Classic plain shirts and tees with simple patterns and light colours will suit anything to create a balanced look, Salvi concludes.

