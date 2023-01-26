This Republic Day, try these celeb-inspired tricolour outfits

Every year on January 26, many people celebrate Republic Day by donning the colours of the Indian flag — saffron, white, green, and also navy blue. So, if you too are looking for an ideal outfit for the national holiday, we have got you covered. Here are some curated fashion picks from the biggest B-Town celebs who are known for their style

Without much ado, we present to you some looks that will ensure you stand out today.

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah star looked stunning in a green sari with an intricate white border that was teamed with a floral printed parrot green sleeveless blouse. Keeping it subtle, Kiara Advani opted for minimal makeup and accessorised with pink bangles, a bindi and silver jhumkas. She completed the look with her hair styled in a low bun. So, if you are looking for something elegant and classic, this look is just for you!

Alia Bhatt

Not only does Alia Bhatt impress with her acting prowess, the actor’s fashion is also always on-point. As such, she looked gorgeous in a green Anarkali kurta styled with a blue dupatta. Much like always, she went for minimal makeup with pink eyeshadow and matching lip shade. To seal the look, she styled her hair in a bun and adorned it with a gajra, and wore statement earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor never misses a chance to showcase her amazing fashion choices. Shraddha Kapoor wore an orange lehenga choli with silver embroidery all over. She styled her hair in a ponytail and opted for a choker necklace to enhance her look. Shraddha completed the look with nude-coloured eyeshadow and a pink lip gloss.

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Bollywood celebrity’s Instagram feed is is peppered with numerous swoon-worthy looks. In one such look, she can be seen looking gorgeous in a white suit with sky blue and green pattern. She accessorised the outfit with a green bindi and golden hoops, and added the finishing touches with a pink lip shade. This look is perfect for you if you are looking for something minimalistic yet chic.

Sara Ali Khan

A white chikankari salwar kameez is the go-to outfit for Republic Day, and Sara Ali Khan pulls off this look perfectly. While she paired the outfit with a multicoloured dupatta, you can always opt for a tricolour dupatta to add to the Republic Day charm. Accessorise the look with orange juttis to level up your whole outfit.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor is a true fashionista, a fact she proves time and again with her stellar looks. The diva looked simple yet gorgeous in this white suit with tricolour lining. She completed the look with a light green dupatta. She went for a no makeup makeup look to top it off.

Now, you’re ready to step out in style for Republic Day with these stylish celebrity looks.

