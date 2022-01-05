Style file: Sobhita Dhulipala’s dreamy ethnic outfits

Sobhita Dhulipala’s style can be best described as unpredictable, impulsive, and also moody. She seems to like her outfits comfy-chic, a style we can totally get onboard with.

The actor, who has also worked in Malayalam and Telugu films, has an effortlessness about her fashion sense which is occasionally broken by her dressier ensembles, along with romantic and charming ethnic outfits that are absolutely drool-worthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

In this Payal Khandwala sari, Sobhita looked like she is still in Sharada’s character from her latest movie Kurup. Styled by Bhawna Sharma with a red shirt-blouse and statement earrings, she complemented the look with an old school hairstyle, complete with a red rose tucked behind her ear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

The actor opted for a head-to-toe Sabyasachi look — a beige sari superbly styled with the Royal Bengal Tiger motif belt and clutch in a nude shade along with heritage jewellery. Her OTT braided bun and the captivating smoky eye completed the look perfectly.

ALSO READ | Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her skin and makeup tricks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

A classic ivory sari by Tarun Tahiliani, the master of drapes, featuring intricate embellishments is the formula for a memorable look. Accompanied by a simplistic neckpiece and earrings, and Sobhita’s inimitable grace, this look is a total winner.

ALSO READ | Need to support the idea of buying less and greater wearability: Tarun Tahiliani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

It seems like Sobhita is a lover of subdued, nude colour palettes, as is evident in yet another Tarun Tahiliani creation that she donned recently. The brilliant embroidery on the anarkali set with a keyhole back stole the show, as she accessorised the outfit with earrings, nude lips, smoky eyes, and a messy low bun.

ALSO SEE | Sobhita Dhulipala looks ravishing in recent photos; check them out here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

The Youth Fashion Icon awardee at the India Fashion Awards 2021 lived up to the title in a gorgeous brocade pants and organza tunic set which took 300 man hours to weave. For her makeup, Sobhita opted for the simple-eye-bold-lip route with bold red puckers and kohl-rimmed eyes. She accessorised the ensemble with circular earrings and bangles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

For the trailer launch of Major, Sobhita wore a floral printed Torani sari which she paired with simple earrings, bangles, and marigold flowers in her bun for a truly classic traditional look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!