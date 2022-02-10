A look at Shefali Shah’s understated glamour and effortless grace

From her first onscreen role in Rangeela way back in 1995, to winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress in Rituparno Ghosh-directed The Last Lear, and championing challenging roles like the one in Delhi Crime to winning hearts as Neelam in Dil Dhadakne Do, Shefali Shah is a gift that keeps giving.

And that applies to her fashion sense as well, which is a genuine and effortless reflection of her charisma as a person and an actor — understated but noteworthy, laid back but with the right hint of glam.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Shefali is mostly seen in comfy silhouettes, like this adjustable kaftan by Nupur Kanoi which she styled minimally with just a choker and nude heels.

While it’s true that there’s no occasion that a Manish Malhotra signature sequin sari hasn’t looked like its ultra-glam self, Shefali sure lends it with even more charm.

Who said you need OTT bling and body-hugging silhouettes to go glam? Take cues from this lush red co-ord set Shefali wore during the promotions of her web series Human. With a tie-up crop top and wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit, this ensemble exudes understated glam.

What’s not to love about this one-shoulder midi black dress? Pleated on the bodice and the quarter balloon shoulder, styled with classic golden hoops and strappy heels, this is the perfect date-night look.

We love this outfit in the loveliest pistachio shade, complemented by matte gold accessories.

A look that travels easily from day to night and from occasion-to-occasion, this printed number from Masaba Gupta paired with shoulder-grazing earrings is a winner.

A vibrant Raw Mango sari paired with a pearl-stranded choker and a statement ring, Shefali looks timeless in this ensemble. She wore her hair in soft waves and opted for nude makeup with eye makeup to complement the sari’s colour palette.

