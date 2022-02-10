scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 10, 2022
A look at Shefali Shah’s understated glamour and effortless grace

The 'Human' actor's style is a genuine and effortless reflection of her charisma as a person and an actor -- understated but noteworthy.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 10, 2022 9:40:53 pm
shefali shahShefali Shah in a Raw Mango sari, styled by Radhika Mehra. (Photo: Radhika Mehra)

From her first onscreen role in Rangeela way back in 1995, to winning the National Award for Best Supporting Actress in Rituparno Ghosh-directed The Last Lear, and championing challenging roles like the one in Delhi Crime to winning hearts as Neelam in Dil Dhadakne Do, Shefali Shah is a gift that keeps giving.

ALSO READ |Shefali Shah’s hair and beauty game is super strong; here’s proof

And that applies to her fashion sense as well, which is a genuine and effortless reflection of her charisma as a person and an actor — understated but noteworthy, laid back but with the right hint of glam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Shefali is mostly seen in comfy silhouettes, like this adjustable kaftan by Nupur Kanoi which she styled minimally with just a choker and nude heels.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shefali Shah (@shefalishahofficial)

While it’s true that there’s no occasion that a Manish Malhotra signature sequin sari hasn’t looked like its ultra-glam self, Shefali sure lends it with even more charm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) 

Who said you need OTT bling and body-hugging silhouettes to go glam? Take cues from this lush red co-ord set Shefali wore during the promotions of her web series Human. With a tie-up crop top and wrap skirt with a thigh-high slit, this ensemble exudes understated glam.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

What’s not to love about this one-shoulder midi black dress? Pleated on the bodice and the quarter balloon shoulder, styled with classic golden hoops and strappy heels, this is the perfect date-night look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

We love this outfit in the loveliest pistachio shade, complemented by matte gold accessories.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

A look that travels easily from day to night and from occasion-to-occasion, this printed number from Masaba Gupta paired with shoulder-grazing earrings is a winner.

ALSO READ |Masaba Gupta: Sustainable fashion needs time, effort and money

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra)

A vibrant Raw Mango sari paired with a pearl-stranded choker and a statement ring, Shefali looks timeless in this ensemble. She wore her hair in soft waves and opted for nude makeup with eye makeup to complement the sari’s colour palette.

