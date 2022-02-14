Amid ever-changing trends, Adele’s style remains nostalgic yet refreshing

Fashion trends are relentless and following them often feels like a Sisyphean task, one that Adele isn’t after. From public appearances to world tours, Adele knows the trick to stun, not to shock.

Even though her love for neutrals and black is palpable, and expected, when she makes an appearance, it’s the details — the stunning silhouettes and accessories that she plays with, even with her makeup aligned with her signature of a bold liner, nude lips, bronzed cheeks, and voluminous hair.

This Schiaparelli look — a black, off-shoulder gown and voluminous white sleeves paired with golden earrings from the brand is an example of Adele’s evolution in fashion from all-black gowns to ones that makes a quiet, understated statement.

Her graphic eyes were a lesson in eye makeup and the middle part, slick-back hair allowed the stunning neckline take the deserved centerstage.

Adele paired a white and blue striped shirt with a plaid blazer in warm tones, two classics that make for an unusual combination, but, the Someone Like You singer made it work with ease.

In another Schiaparelli look, Adele wore a custom couture piece for the ‘Adele One Night Only’ concert. The black silk dress featured an encrusted bustier for the shimmer onstage, which her Saturn earrings take a few notches higher. Her makeup? Signature Adele.

Adele proved that there are a 101 ways and more to don a black gown. Her off-shoulder number, a glittering black custom gown from Louis Vuitton by Nicholas Ghesquiere, beautifully underlined her infectious energy onstage.

In yet another couture number, Adele performed her new single Easy On Me at the NRJ Awards. She wore a look from Christian Dior by Maria Grazia Chiuri from its Fall ’21 couture collection which featured a mesh dress styled over a mesh sweater. Her winged liner and middle-parted hair low bun completed this stunning all-black look.

