Style alert: Alia Bhatt nails power dressing with ease; here’s proof

Alia Bhatt’s personal style is comfortable, chic and trendy. From monochrome and colour-block outfits, to sequins and polka dots, there is hardly anything the 28-year-old actor cannot pull off.

She was recently spotted in myriad outfits featuring the colour white for her latest release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she played the titular character.

As such, she took to Instagram to share yet another stylish monochrome look in white and channelled supreme boss-woman energy, and we couldn’t help but appreciate it. Take a look at the post below:

The Raazi actor was seen in a structured bodycon dress from homegrown brand Frisky, styled with a matching white blazer — making it the perfect outfit for a casual sojourn or even a lunch meeting.

Styled by celebrity stylist and longtime collaborator Ami Patel, Alia paired her outfit with understated gold jewellery — hoops and rings from Shoplune.

Her make-up was a summer dream with hints of a peachy-pink eyeshadow on her eyelids, a dash of nude blush and highlighter, filled-in defined brows and matte, nude-pink shade on her lips.

The Highway actor regularly experiments with her tresses and this look was no different. Tucked in a half top-knot, Alia’s hair was gathered in a trendy but comfortable up-do.

In a similar outfit, Alia had previously stunned in a gorgeous pantsuit set with a twist, while she attended the 72nd Berlinale. Taking to Instagram, she gave us a glimpse of the chic outfit. Take a look here-

The Kalank actor’s outfit consisted of a monochrome structured blazer and a pair of chic palazzo pants from Berlin-based designer Nobi Talai.

She paired the look with her signature, barely-there make-up, a light coral matte lipstick and massive pearl earrings that accentuated the look perfectly.

