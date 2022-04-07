scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Must Read

Style alert: A look at Mouni Roy’s fashionable ‘workation’ in Sri Lanka

Mouni's travel wardrobe was all about chic dresses and comfy co-ords, perfect for a relaxing getaway

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 3:00:11 pm
Mouni RoyTake a look at Mouni's travel fashion diaries. (Source: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy is an undisputed style diva who always manages to woo us with her easy-breezy yet chic sense of style. After enthralling us with her stunning wedding attire earlier this year, she was recently in Sri Lanka for a ‘workation’, serving travel fashion goals.

Mouni’s travel wardrobe was all about stylish dresses and comfy co-ords, perfect for a relaxing getaway. Take a look.

ALSO READ |Style alert: Alia Bhatt nails power dressing with ease; here’s proof

What better than a flowing summer dress for this season? Mouni was seen in a halter-neck backless white flowy dress that was a perfect combination of style and comfort. She ditched all accessories and makeup to keep the look simple and elegant.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

Looking absolutely breathtaking, she also donned a green midi dress with noodle straps and a thigh-high slit. A pair of golden heels, golden studs and her hair left open elevated this look further.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

She looked stunning in this knitted halter-neck crop top paired with a checked wrap skirt. Minimal makeup and accessories rounded off the simple look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

Amping up the glamour quotient while still keeping it subtle, she wore a textured white bandeau top and a tie-dye printed mini skirt. Seen carrying a beige sling bag, she opted for a pair of sunglasses, golden flats and minimal makeup for this look.

ALSO READ |Celeb style: Kriti Sanon looks magical in saris; here’s proof

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

femina beautiful indians 2022
From Tejasswi Prakash to Taapsee Pannu: Best looks from Femina Beautiful Indians 2022 red carpet

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement