Style alert: A look at Mouni Roy’s fashionable ‘workation’ in Sri Lanka

Mouni Roy is an undisputed style diva who always manages to woo us with her easy-breezy yet chic sense of style. After enthralling us with her stunning wedding attire earlier this year, she was recently in Sri Lanka for a ‘workation’, serving travel fashion goals.

Mouni’s travel wardrobe was all about stylish dresses and comfy co-ords, perfect for a relaxing getaway. Take a look.

What better than a flowing summer dress for this season? Mouni was seen in a halter-neck backless white flowy dress that was a perfect combination of style and comfort. She ditched all accessories and makeup to keep the look simple and elegant.

Looking absolutely breathtaking, she also donned a green midi dress with noodle straps and a thigh-high slit. A pair of golden heels, golden studs and her hair left open elevated this look further.

She looked stunning in this knitted halter-neck crop top paired with a checked wrap skirt. Minimal makeup and accessories rounded off the simple look.

Amping up the glamour quotient while still keeping it subtle, she wore a textured white bandeau top and a tie-dye printed mini skirt. Seen carrying a beige sling bag, she opted for a pair of sunglasses, golden flats and minimal makeup for this look.

