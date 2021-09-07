Style alert: Gauri Khan looks ‘très chic’ in this printed co-ord set

Gauri Khan may not make regular appearances or share her outfit details on social media, but whenever she does, the entrepreneur makes a dazzling fashion statement.

It was the same this time, when celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared her latest look. Aptly captioned, “@gaurikhan looking très chic in @silviatcherassi”, her look was all about elegance and glamour.

The interior designer kept it classy in a printed co-ord set — a blazer and matching straight-cut pants — which was styled with a grey waist belt.

In keeping with the theme of the look, it was completed with perfectly blow-dried hair, subtle makeup and nude heels.

Prior to this, she looked stunning in a yellow outfit which is perfect for sunny days!

Keeping it simple, she styled it with subtle makeup and hair styled in soft waves.

What do you think of her style?

