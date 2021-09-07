Style alert: Gauri Khan looks ‘très chic’ in this printed co-ord set

September 7, 2021 6:20:12 pm
Gauri Khan may not make regular appearances or share her outfit details on social media, but whenever she does, the entrepreneur makes a dazzling fashion statement.
It was the same this time, when celebrity stylist Ami Patel shared her latest look. Aptly captioned, “@gaurikhan looking très chic in @silviatcherassi”, her look was all about elegance and glamour.
View this post on Instagram
The interior designer kept it classy in a printed co-ord set — a blazer and matching straight-cut pants — which was styled with a grey waist belt.
In keeping with the theme of the look, it was completed with perfectly blow-dried hair, subtle makeup and nude heels.
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, she looked stunning in a yellow outfit which is perfect for sunny days!
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it simple, she styled it with subtle makeup and hair styled in soft waves.
What do you think of her style?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-