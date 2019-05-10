Student of the Year 2 releases today: Ananya Panday continues to impress with her understated style

After much anticipation, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria-starrer Student of the Year 2 finally released today. Throughout the extensive promotional tours, both Panday and Sutaria have been extremely impressive with their chic, understated looks. Panday was recently spotted again, and like always, she did not disappoint.

Continuing with her love for sequins, Panday was spotted a multi-hued sequin top and a matching skirt. Styled by celebrity stylists Mala Agnani Rao and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the ensemble from Michael Kors was teamed with white sneakers. Hair parted at the centre and minimal make-up completed the look, and we quite like the crown that she was spotted wearing.

In another look she was spotted in an ensemble from Roberta Einer. She donned a sequin top yet again and we love how it was not overdone. It was paired with a printed sarong-style skirt. Hair parted at the centre and blush pink lipstick completed the look.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an Arpita Mehta ensemble. The designed crop top was paired with blue flared pants with ruffle detail. Much like her present looks, it was completed with hair parted at the centre and silver earrings from Minerali Store.

Panday was also spotted at the special screening of their film, and looked pretty in sequin jersey. Styled by Ami Patel, the jersey was teamed with denim shorts. The ensemble from MXS was accessorised with pastel pink sneakers from Steve Madden as minimal make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

What do you think of her present looks?