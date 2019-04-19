Student of the Year 2 song launch: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria impress with their looks

The stars of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2 – Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria – recently attended the launch of their new song The Jawaani in Mumbai. While the stars enthralled with their performances, they also forced the fashion police to sit up and take notice. Both Panday and Sutaria looked stunning at the launch.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday made quite a statement in a sequin mini dress from the label Needle & Thread. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, her look was completed with hair styled in soft waves, glitter eye make-up and blush pink lipstick. The outfit might seem like a bit much for a morning event, but the starlet did a good job in pulling it off.

Sutaria, styled by Lakshmi Lehr, stepped out in a crop top paired with a jacket and matching short skirt. Dewy make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the chic look.

In the past Panday had donned an all-sequin look and had managed to impress us even then. She was at producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding and looked stunning in a sequinned dress from the label Rixo. The attire stood out owing to its sleeves and the little black knot detailing at the back. Styled by Patel, the look was not accessorised much except with rings from Kajal Fabiani. Hair tied neatly in a ponytail and a nude make-up palette completed the look.

