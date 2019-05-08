Toggle Menu
Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday amd Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylishhttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/student-of-the-year-2-s-ananya-panday-amd-tara-sutaria-photos-5716928/

Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday amd Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish

Student of the Year 2 special screening: Several stars were in attendance and so were the actors of the film. And as always they impressed us with their style.

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey, Tara Sutaria, SOTY 2 music launch, SOTY 2, student of the year, SOTY 1, alai bhatt, karan johar, indian express, indian express news
Student of the Year 2 special screening: Tara Sutaria (L), Tiger Shroff (C) and Ananya Panday. (Source: APH Images)

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is about to release and recently a special screening of the film was held. Several stars were in attendance and so were the actors of the film. As always, they impressed us in their chic outfits.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday was spotted nailing a sequin jersey that was teamed with denim shorts. The ensemble from MXS was paired with pastel pink sneakers from Steve Madden. Minimal make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

Ananya Panday looked pretty at the special screening. (Source: APH Images)

Sutaria, on the other hand, was seen in a white crop top and high waist jeans. We quite like the white blazer it was teamed with as it gave a casual feel to the whole look. Hair parted at the centre, nude lipstick and white stilettos completed the look. 

Tara Sutaria nailed the simple and understated look. (Source: APH Images)
Sutaria cut a pretty picture at the screening. (Source: APH Images)

Shroff looked suave in a black full sleeve tee and blue denims.

Advertising
Tiger Shroff at the screening. (Source: APH Images)

ALSO READ | Student of the Year 2 promotion: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria show us how to style a skirt

Prior to this, the actors were spotted in the capital promoting the film. Styled Patel, Panday was seen in a tangerine top and a beautiful floral skirt. The ensemble by Sachin & Babi was the perfect summer wear.

Sutaria was seen in white top-skirt combination from Sabo Skirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the ensemble was styled with a multi-hued jacket from BLU Boutique Capri.

What do you think of their looks?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Who is the most well-dressed politician in India? Fashion designers pick their favourite
2 Deepika Padukone or Ananya Panday: Who wore the denim jumpsuit better?
3 A rare view of the Met Gala