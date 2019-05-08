Student of the Year 2 special screening: Ananya Panday amd Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is about to release and recently a special screening of the film was held. Several stars were in attendance and so were the actors of the film. As always, they impressed us in their chic outfits.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday was spotted nailing a sequin jersey that was teamed with denim shorts. The ensemble from MXS was paired with pastel pink sneakers from Steve Madden. Minimal make-up and hair parted at the centre completed the look.

Sutaria, on the other hand, was seen in a white crop top and high waist jeans. We quite like the white blazer it was teamed with as it gave a casual feel to the whole look. Hair parted at the centre, nude lipstick and white stilettos completed the look.

Shroff looked suave in a black full sleeve tee and blue denims.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Student of the Year 2 promotion: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria show us how to style a skirt

Prior to this, the actors were spotted in the capital promoting the film. Styled Patel, Panday was seen in a tangerine top and a beautiful floral skirt. The ensemble by Sachin & Babi was the perfect summer wear.

Sutaria was seen in white top-skirt combination from Sabo Skirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the ensemble was styled with a multi-hued jacket from BLU Boutique Capri.

What do you think of their looks?