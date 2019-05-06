Student of the Year 2 promotion: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria show us how to style a skirt

Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria starrer Student of the Year 2 is about to release and the actors have been busy promoting the film. Both Panday and Sutaria have been extremely impressive with their sartorial choices and they did not disappoint in their recent outing.

The actors were in the capital recently and styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday gave chill vibes in a tangerine top and a beautiful floral skirt. The ensemble by Sachin & Babi seemed like a perfect summer wear and the starlet looked pretty. Strappy heels and minimal make-up completed the look.

Sutaria was spotted in a white top-skirt combination from Sabo Skirt. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the ensemble was styled with a multi-hued jacket from BLU Boutique Capri. The contrast worked rather well. The look was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and pink stilettos.

Prior to this, they were spotted at the launch of their new song in Mumbai. Styled by Patel, Panday had stepped out in a black Michael Kors tube top that she teamed with a pair of graphic print pants. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a top knot.

Sutaria, on the other hand, donned a black off-shoulder top and a pair of high waist jeans.

