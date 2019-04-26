Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday gives major style goals in these chic outfits

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, has already been impressing with her sartorial choices. The starlet has made some interesting choices in the past, and now that she is busy with the film’s promotions, the actor is giving us some major chic fashion goals.

Styled by celebrity stylists Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya and Mala Agnani Rao, Panday was spotted in a blue Balenciaga wrap dress. The actor, whose look was completed with hair parted at the centre, black open-toe boots and minimal make-up, looked absolutely stunning.

Keeping things simple, Panday was also spotted wearing a sweatshirt dress from Nandita Mahtani. We really like the fun and flirty look and especially the black nail polish she wore with it. Dewy make-up and blush pink lipstick completed the actor’s look.

In another instance she was spotted in a quirky ensemble from the brand Only. The Simpsons-inspired crop top and matching jacket which featured black and white checks were paired with a white short skirt. Even though the look was kept simple, she added a pop of colour with red footwear and nailed the look.

For a song launch earlier, the actor stepped out donning a pair of gorgeous palazzo pants by designer Manish Malhotra. Styled by Ami Patel, it was paired with an off-shoulder white crop from the actor’s personal wardrobe. Side-parted hair and minimal make-up completed the look which was accessorised with a pair of white sneakers.

Prior to this, she turned heads at the launch of another song in Mumbai. Styled by Patel, the actor was spotted in a sequin mini dress from the label Needle & Thread. The look was completed with hair styled in soft waves, pink lipstick and glitter eye make-up.

Which look do you like the most?