Student of the Year 2 promotions: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria keep things simple and stylish

Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday starrer Student of the Year 2 is scheduled to release on May 10 and the actors are busy promoting the film. And while at it, the starlets have managed to impress us a great deal with their sartorial choices.

Recently, Panday was spotted in different looks, ranging from casual to chic and she impressed us in all. Styled by celebrity stylists Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, the starlet was seen in a Masaba Gupta creation from her latest summer/Festive ‘19 collection. The quirky prints made the outfit a lot of fun and it seemed like the ideal summer wear.

Keeping the look simple, it was rounded out with white sneakers and hair parted at the side.

In another instance, she was spotted in an ensemble from Urvashi Joneja. We really liked how the printed blazer and matching shorts were paired with the yellow crop top. The look was rounded out with minimal make-up, hair parted at the centre and yellow stilettos.

Panday, previously, has donned quite a bit of sequins and she was recently spotted flaunting her love for them. She stepped out in a skirt and blouse ensemble from Sachin & Babi. The off-shoulder top was paired with a sequin pencil skirt with ruffle at the hem. Much like the previous looks, it was kept clean and was completed with hair parted at the centre and black stilettos.

Sutaria was also spotted looking lovely in an off-shoulder white top from Madison that was paired with blue denims. We really liked the quirky earrings and the touch of the blush pink lipstick.

She was also spotted in a yellow crop top and it was teamed with a short denim skirt. We really like the sequin work on it. The look was completed with white sneakers and hair parted at the centre.

What do you think of their latest looks?